Arrest Made in Connection to 2Pac’s 1996 Murder

Investigators are getting closer to discovering what happened to Tupac Shakur the night he was fatally shot in September 1996.

On Friday, Las Vegas police arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis, according to the Associated Press. Although the charges have not been revealed, Davis has been connected to Pac and his murder for a long time.

He even wrote, “I’m one of the only living eyewitnesses to Tupac’s killing, who also knows the much larger story around the reasons why both Tupac and Biggie were killed.”

In any case, it’s unclear exactly what Keefe D was arrested for. Is he a suspect in the case, or is he simply a witness? Whatever the reason, it’s encouraging to see that 27 years after his tragic death, authorities are doing something to discover what happened to Pac, considering it’s been a mystery for all of hip-hop for decades.

Tupac was such a talented and influential artist in the music industry, fans and especially family deserve to know what happened to him, so we can all feel that justice has been served to an extent.

