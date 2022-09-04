Arrest made in connection with Andover Post Office robbery

Sep. 3—ANDOVER — An arrest has been made in connection with the theft of mail from the Andover Post Office last January.

The post office was broken into during the evening of Jan. 22 and mail was stolen. Erick Gomez Rodriguez, 36, of New Britain, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with a charge of third- degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, third- degree larceny and conspiracy.

Rodriguez was caught when he turned himself into State Police Troop E in Norwich on an unrelated warrant, and then was found to be the subject of this active warrant and transported to State Police Troop K in Colchester.

The arrest warrant states that damage was done to the wall of the post office to access the mail drop slot area, which was discovered by postal workers on Jan. 23. The bin under the mail slot was empty when postal staff arrived. Other

