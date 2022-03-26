Arrest made in connection with Bangor YMCA burglary

Mar. 25—A Bangor man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Bangor YMCA on Second Street on Thursday morning.

Ryan E. MacDonald, 48, was charged with felony burglary, two counts of felony theft, misuse of identification and violation of conditions of release following his arrest on Friday, according to the Bangor Police Department.

MacDonald is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

The arrest comes after police reported that nearly a dozen Bangor businesses have been targets of break-ins this month.

The YMCA trespassing was one of two break-ins being investigated by Bangor police on Thursday. The other reported-break in occurred at a pawn shop on State Street.

Other sites of break-ins include Fairmount Market, Corner Store, Epic Sports, Weebeez Deli, Antique Alley and Herbal Tea and Tobacco, according to police.

Besides MacDonald, 51-year-old Clyde Cooper — who was accused of burglarizing Herbal Tea and Tobacco — is the only other person charged in connection with a break-in so far, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.