Arrest made in connection to child shooting

Dec. 8—Abrams

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster announced the arrest of a person in the November 16 self-inflicted gunshot wound of a four-year-old child.

Deputies served a warrant on Terrance Christopher Abrams, 25, of Gray Street, Newberry, for unlawful neglect of a child causing great bodily injury. Abrams was denied bond by a summary court judge.

Abrams was out on bond a murder in the City of Newberry. He was charged in September of 2020 with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature in connection to a homicide that took place on Holloway Street.

Foster said Abrams obtained a weapon that was legally purchased by another person. Abrams, the biological father of the four-year-old, left the weapon in the home in a location that was easily obtained by the child, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Further charges may result in this incident.

Foster said this was a totally irresponsible act by a person that should not have had a weapon in the first place and he should have never been out on bond from his previous charges.

The child remains in a medical facility.