Arrest made in connection with disappearance of missing 4-year-old from Oklahoma

An arrest has been made in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has not been seen for days.

Alysia Adams was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Grady County Jail on on two counts of child neglect.

Athena and her 5-year-old sister were in the care of Adams and her husband at the time of her disappearance, according to the Ohio State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities did not name her husband and it’s unclear whether he too will face charges in the case.

The search for Athena kicked off Tuesday, the same day a postal worker spotted her older sister wandering outside alone outside her family’s home in Cyril. She immediately notified authorities, who have been searching for missing Athena ever since. Their efforts — by land, sky and water — have grown to include officers spanning several law enforcement agencies and dozens of volunteers.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Wednesday also issued a missing and endangered person alert to people in a 15-mile radius of Cyril, located about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

“The search for Athena continues. The OSBI is following every tip that is received, which are coming in from Oklahoma, as well as other states. In an effort to find clues as to Athena’s whereabouts, the trash service in Cyril [was searched],” OSBI said in a Thursday press release.

“Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril and seeking other evidence that can help locate Athena.”

Athena, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, was last spotted wearing a butterfly hoodie.

OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman said it’s still not clear if the child was a victim of physical violence but said she is in danger nonetheless.

“She’s a little child and she’s missing, and she’s on her own in the elements,” Arbeitman said.

Her sister did not require any medical care and currently is in protective custody with the state.

With News Wire Services