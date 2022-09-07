Arrest made in connection with fatal Labor Day weekend shooting that killed 19-year-old

Police arrested Julius Beverly, 19, on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Da Kylen Treyon Malix White, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Beverly is facing preliminary charges of murder, the release said.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of North High School Road on Indianapolis' northwest side to a report of a person shot. Police said officers arrived and found White inside a vehicle with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound. Pike Fire Department officials pronounced White dead at the scene, police said.

Beverly was initially arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a firearm for a different shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in the 6400 block of Wakefield Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Indianapolis crime news:1 dead, 2 injured in multiple Sunday night shootings

About four hours later, officers were dispatched to investigate the welfare of a child and found Beverly sitting on the steps in front of a house with a gun next to him. The firearm was separated from Beverly and officers knew him to be related to the Wakefield Road run of shots fired, the affidavit said.

Beverly told police he didn't want to talk and asked for a lawyer. No lawyer was publicly listed for Beverly as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD: 19-year-old arrested in connection with fatal Indy shooting