Arrest made in connection to February shooting near Aberdeen; Harford police still searching for 2 others

James Whitlow, The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.
·2 min read

Feb. 25—The Harford County Sheriff's Office has arrested a previously unidentified third person in connection to a recent shooting at the Perrywood Garden Apartments near Aberdeen.

Tariq Eugene Scott, 21 of the 2300 block of Hanson Road in Edgewood, was arrested earlier this month in connection to a Feb. 5 shooting in the 300 block of Mayberry Drive that sent a Baltimore County man to the hospital, according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The day after the shooting, the sheriff's office reported that it was searching for Terel Vincent Hubbard, 19, and Knowledge Khary Wallace, 21, as well as a third suspect the office did not name at the time.

Scott is charged with attempted first- and attempted second-degree murder, along with first- and second-degree assault, according to electronic court records. He continues to be held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center, according to court records.

The day of the alleged shooting, deputies found Terrell Wilson, 20, of Middle River, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A second person at the scene, Maleek Hawkins, 22, also of Middle River, was found suffering from a head injury, police said. He was treated by medics at the scene.

Hubbard and Wallace have not been arrested, Andersen said. Though they should be considered armed and dangerous, he said there does not appear to be a wider threat to the community.

"[W]hile the investigation into the motive for the shooting ongoing, there is no evidence that this crime was random in nature," Andersen said.

An initial investigation suggests multiple individuals arrived at the apartment and, once inside, one of them displayed a handgun. At some point during an ensuing altercation, the handgun was fired and Wilson was shot.

Anyone with information on crime, or the whereabouts of the suspects, can anonymously report their information through the Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup, Andersen said. If that information leads to the arrest and indictment of the people responsible for this crime, callers may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000, he said. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Scott is being represented by the public defender's office, according to online court records. His attorney could not be immediately reached.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 11.

This article may be updated.

