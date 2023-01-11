Arrest made in connection to Fremont County homicide

Jan. 10—Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a homicide investigation.

On Friday night, Fremont County police responded to a call of a man with a gun on the 400 block of S. Raynolds Avenue, according to a report by Gazette news partner KKTV. Upon arrival, authorities found a deceased man with "signs of trauma."

On Monday afternoon, authorities announced the arrest of a suspect, 36-year-old Joseph Tippet.

Tippet is expected to be charged with first-degree homicide and is being held in Salida on a $1 million cash-only bond, according to KKTV.

Police have not publicly identified the victim, or a relationship between the victim and suspect.