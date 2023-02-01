Arrest made in connection with Harrison Twp. fatal hit-and-run

One person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who is believed to have been hit by a truck, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect’s identity has not been released as the case is pending with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of formal charges.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner’s office identifies man hit, killed by truck in Harrison Twp.; deputies investigating

Deputies were called to the 3500 block of W. Hillcrest Ave. on January 22, where a man was found dead lying on the ground.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Ray Kennedy, 60, of Dayton.

An initial investigation showed that Kennedy was walking eastbound on the south side of the road when he was hit from behind, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Additional details concerning the arrest were not available.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.