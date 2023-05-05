Arrest made in connection with knife-point robberies at Jamaica Plain mobile phone stores

Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with two alleged robberies at two mobile phone stores last week where the clerks were threatened at knife point.

Akeem Lahens, 32, of Dorchester, was wanted on several warrants for armed robbery with a knife and kidnapping in relation to a robbery on April 26 and another one at the Cricket Wireless on Centre Street on April 27, according to Boston Police.

Boston 25 News showed you video of the violent robberies last Friday. The clerk in one of the stores described the incident as “very scary” and urged for more security in the area.

Police say they arrested Lahens Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. in the area of 12 Bailey Street in Dorchester without incident.

The Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and members of the United States Marshals Office also assisted with the investigation.

Lahens will appear in court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

