Arrest made in connection with Meadville man's death earlier this month

Nov. 17—A Meadville man remains behind bars in Ohio awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges in connection with the murder of another Meadville man whose body was found in Lawrence County earlier this month.

Johnny F. Henry Jr., 31, is being held in the Franklin County, Ohio, Corrections Center II jail in Columbus awaiting an extradition hearing.

Henry is wanted in connection with the death of Joseph DeTello, 40, of Meadville, according to Pennsylvania State Police. No extradition hearing date had been set in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas as of Wednesday.

A passerby found DeTello's body near to a sport utility vehicle along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township in southern Lawrence County about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3, state police said.

DeTello's death was ruled a homicide due to asphyxiation following an autopsy conducted Nov. 4, state police said.

Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker told the Tribune on Wednesday that the passerby found DeTello's body in weeds next to the vehicle.

The passerby had stopped to assist what he thought was someone having issues with a tire on a vehicle, police said. The passerby saw DeTello unresponsive on the ground, called 911 and administered CPR. Two other people who were bicycling in the area stopped to assist the passerby until state police and emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene and determined DeTello was deceased.

The subsequent police investigation determined DeTello's death took place in Mercer County at a property along North Cottage Road in Jackson Township with Henry was identified as a suspect in DeTello's death, according to Acker.

Acker confirmed he authorized police to seek a search warrant for the North Cottage Road property, which has a residence and an outbuilding on it.

"Last Thursday, we got a tip that the death occurred in Jackson Township on North Cottage Road," Acker said. "They (Henry and DeTello) were last seen together in the outbuilding."

Henry was taken into custody Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, on an arrest warrant, though police didn't indicate when Henry was apprehended.

Online records show Henry was booked into the jail just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

