Arrest made in connection with reports of man exposing himself to teen girls at Nashua park

Sep. 27—Nashua police have arrested a local man on sexual assault charges that are connected to reports of a man exposing himself to teenage girls at a park last week.

Keith Bernasconi, 42, of Nashua, was charged with two counts of attempted felonious sexual assault and breach of bail.

Police began increasing patrols in the Mine Falls Park area in Nashua last week after receiving multiple reports of a man exposing himself to female teenagers.

On Sept. 21 around 4:44 p.m., officers received a report of an unidentified male making lewd gestures toward two juvenile females as they ran through Mine Falls Park. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the male with the description that was provided.

On Sept. 22 around 4:25 p.m., Nashua police received a similar call for service concerning a male making lewd comments and gestures towards two other female teenagers as they walked through Mine Falls Park. The teens provided a similar description of the male involved in the previous day's incident.

Officers searched the area and located Bernasconi, who police claim matched the physical description provided by the teens. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division continued the investigation and an arrest warrant was issued.

Nashua police say Bernasconi was out on bail for a previous lewd/indecent exposure-related crime.

Bernasconi was held on preventative detention and arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Monday.

Nashua police ask anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.