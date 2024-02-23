Arrest made in connection to Salem man found shot to death in car

Jesus Ramos-Torres' family held a lowrider and truck meetup fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Salem to help cover funeral costs.

A man was arrested in connection with the death of a Salem man found shot in his car on Cordon Road in January.

Ismael Ventura-Arellano, 21, of Salem, was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon in Marion County Circuit Court on Thursday in the death of Jesus Ramos-Torres.

Ramos-Torres, 23, was found shot to death about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 25 in his silver 2017 Lexus IS 350 F Sport on Cordon Road SE between Caplinger and Macleay roads.

Jesus Ramos-Torres was found dead in a vehicle blocking Cordon Road Southeast between Caplinger and Macleay roads on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Salem, Ore.

At a lowrider and truck meetup fundraiser and memorial to help pay for funeral costs, family members told the Statesman Journal that Ramos-Torres attended West Salem High School, where he developed his passions for cars and cooking. He also was the father of a 3-year-old girl.

"He would help my dad buy and sell sports cars," his sister, Leticia Ramos, said. "He saved for a few years for the car he was driving that night."

According to court records, Ventura-Arellano was a felon previously convicted of eluding police and possession of a firearm. At the time of the shooting, he was facing charges of cocaine possession and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Eleven days after the fatal shooting, according to court documents, Ventura-Arellano was arrested by a Marion County Sheriff's deputy on DUI charges after he was pulled over for driving down Cordon Road around 3 a.m. with his vehicle headlights off.

Ventura-Arellano was held for violating the conditions of his probation. On Thursday, Ventura-Arellano was arraigned on the murder charge and was denied bail. His next court appearance was scheduled for March 1.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter at @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Arrest made in connection to Salem man found shot to death in car