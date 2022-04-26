Update: arrest made in connection with shooting of 68-year-old woman in Chelsea

The Chelsea Police Department have arrested an 18-year-old Lynn man in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a 68-year-old woman last Thursday.

Jefferson Barrillas was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Malden and will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court.

Chelsea Police Detectives received information that Barrillas was involved in the April 21 shooting on Washington Street. The following day, detectives stopped him in a rented “Zip Car.”

Before officers could approach his vehicle, Barrillas took off, striking a Chelsea Detective in the process. The detective suffered minor injuries and remained at work.

Barrillas is facing multiple charges, including armed assault to murder.

