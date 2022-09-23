Arrest made in connection with shooting incident near Lawrence city line

A Lawrence man was arrested Friday night in connection with a shooting incident that left three people hospitalized Thursday morning, including two gunshot victims, according to authorities.

46-year-old Luis Santana has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of the Manchester Street Park on Lawrence-Methuen line just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from injuries, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Two of the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The third victim suffered injuries that were not related to the shooting.

Santana will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Monday.

