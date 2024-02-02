Arrest made in connection to shooting in parking lot of McEachern High School, district says

Cobb County School District officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened on McEachern High School’s campus.

Officers with the Cobb County Police Department said they were searching for the shooter or shooters involved in the incident that happened in the parking lot of MHS Thursday afternoon.

The district has not released the name of the person who was arrested.

“Although details are not publicly available, an arrest was made overnight, and as the Cobb County Police Department said yesterday, they are confident our school is safe,” district officials said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

District officials confirmed that the two people received non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting and are not current MHS students.

Classes are operating as normal according to the district.

“The people, tools, and training which keep our students safe worked,” district officials said. “After a very difficult day, McEachern High School will continue to teach and learn today, on a normal schedule, with extra police and counselor staff on campus to provide support for students and staff.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Cobb County Police Department for information regarding the individual who was arrested but has not received a response.

