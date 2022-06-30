Arrest made in connection to unidentified Columbus woman found buried

Columbus police have arrested a person of interest on Thursday in connection to a body that was found buried behind a home at 2615 Carriage Drive on Wednesday.

The department’s Investigative Services Bureau executed search warrants using multiple resources including cadaver dogs, according to a news release.

The Muscogee County Coroner Office took possession of the human remains and have requested the State Medical Examiner Office for an autopsy to determine the identity of the remains and cause of death, the release said.

As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested and charged Clarence Catron, 57, with the felony of concealment of death. Catron is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on July 1 at 9 a.m.

Last November, the Columbus Police Department issued a missing person alert for Julie Marie Catron, 64.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Detective S. Hayes at 706-225-4268 or 706-653-3400. Hayes can also be reached at shayes@columbusga.org, and individuals who would like to remain anonymous may call 706-653-3188.





