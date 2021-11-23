Arrest made in connection to untimely Derry death

Nov. 23—DERRY — An arrest has been made in connection to an untimely death announced early Tuesday in Derry, according to Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway.

The identities of those involved, as well as the circumstances surrounding the death, were not immediately made public.

According to Conway, "the defendant was arrested by Derry (police) for felony reckless conduct."

A joint statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Derry police Chief Edward Garrone announced an investigation into the death just before 3:30 a.m.

The brief statement said there was no known danger to the public.