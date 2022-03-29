Arrest made in connection to Webster restaurant fire

Police in Webster have announced an arrest in a fire that heavily damaged a restaurant in Webster.

The suspect, Joel Batista-Viera, 42 of Webster, will be arraigned Tuesday at Dudley District Court. Police did not detail the charges against Batista-Viera, and said more information would be released in a joint statement with the state fire marshal.

The fire at the Wind Tiki restaurant happened on March 18th.

At the time, the deputy chief of the Webster Fire Department, Chris Jolda, said the landmark building appeared to be a total loss from the fire.

Deputy Chief Jolda said the building has been around for decades in Webster and that the state fire marshal had been notified as they tried to figure out the cause of the blaze.

The first alarm came in at around 2:00 a.m. on March 18.

The first fire crews arrived within three minutes they found flames shooting out of the roof of the building, according to Jolda. The intense heat and smoke pushed crews back, and since no one was inside the building, they set up to fight the fire from the outside.

