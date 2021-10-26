Arrest made in convenience store theft

Oct. 25—A Cumberland County man was arrested by Crossville Police last week about an hour after a theft of a gas station's bank bag was reported, according to police reports.

Isaiah Devontae Crockett,18, 5686 Hwy. 70 N., is charged with one count of felony theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 in connection with the incident that occurred Oct. 19 shortly after 8 p.m.

Crockett was taken into custody without incident in the area of Circle K convenience store around 9:20 p.m. by Ptl. Jordan Winningham. He was processed at the Justice Center and placed under $2,500 bond.

Police were dispatched shortly after noon Oct. 19 to the Peacock gas station, where they were told by a manager at the convenience store that he placed $2,154 in a bank bag the previous day and left the bag in his desk in his office.

SPtl. Corey Kelsch wrote when the manager returned the next morning, he noticed the bank deposit was missing from his desk. The manager then reviewed the surveillance video and observed a man entering the office shortly after 8 p.m. and exiting with what appeared to be money in one of his hands.

Nobody else was observed on the video tape entering the restricted office. A suspect was developed during the resulting investigation and a warrant was signed against Crockett, who was picked up about an hour later.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com