Arrest made after Corvette Stingray stolen from Uptown hotel

A man has been arrested in connection to a car stolen from a hotel in Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Martin Alexander Mattucci.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Corvette Stingray stolen during valet service in Uptown: warrant

More than a week ago, Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe reported the Stingray’s owner, Robert Williams, said his car was stolen while using valet service at the Springhill Suites in Uptown.

CMPD was able to locate the car at a home on Queensgate Lane in northwest Charlotte using the vehicle’s OnStar tracking device. According to warrants, the Stingray was stripped of its wheels, side paneling, and engine blocks.

Police have not said if there are any other persons of interest in the car theft case.

