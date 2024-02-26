Arrest made in deadly 2022 shooting at Rancho Cordova house party, Sacramento sheriff says

Sacramento sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man at a Rancho Cordova house party in 2022.

Amyis Coogler, 19, was arrested on suspicion of homicide in connection with the death of Corey Shearer, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said Monday.

The Aug. 5, 2022, shooting took place in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, in a neighborhood just east of Mather Field Road in Rancho Cordova.

Shearer, an Ione resident, attended the party of some 75 to 100 people with his girlfriend. Around 11:20 p.m. the night of the party, his girlfriend called 911 to report he had been shot multiple times.

Crystal Shearer, parent of Corey Shearer, wipes tears after a Jan. 6, 2023, news conference with family members. Corey Shearer, 20, of Ione was shot and killed Aug. 5, 2022, at a house party in Rancho Cordova. Deputies on Monday announced an arrest was made in Shearer’s death. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Rancho Cordova police arrived, located Shearer wounded by gunfire and attempted to render medical aid, authorities said at the time. He later died at a hospital.

Jail records show Coogler has been in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail since June, arrested on a warrant for several felonies including robbery, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. He is ineligible for bail and is next due in Sacramento Superior Court on April 2.

Sheriff’s officials during a January 2023 news conference said they knew little about the dispute that led to the shooting. Gandhi said “witnesses (had) been very hard to come by,” and that those in attendance at the party had given little information to detectives.

The Sheriff’s Office, which is contracted to provide police services for Rancho Cordova, last January released an image of a person of interest sought in the case. It was not immediately clear whether Coogler was the person in the photo.

Shearer was a football player and alumnus of both Amador High School and Argonaut High, family said.

Coogler, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, played varsity football in 2021 for Capital Christian High School in Rosemont and had been set to graduate in 2023, according to his profile on high school sports website MaxPreps.

The victim’s mother, Crystal Shearer, at the 2023 news conference described her son as a “friendly, outgoing, fun person.” He worked as a janitor at Harrah’s Casino in Ione and wanted to one day start his own landscaping company.

“He was a very hard worker,” she told reporters at the time.

Corey Shearer, 20, of Ione, was shot to death on Friday Aug. 5, 2022, at a house party in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way in Rancho Cordova. Sheriff’s officials on Monday announced an arrest in the homicide. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The Bee’s Rosalio Ahumada contributed to this story.