Arrest made in deadly Carrick shooting

An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood over the weekend.

Corey Rall, 25, turned himself in to police on Monday on a criminal homicide charge and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Brownsville Road. Officers found Cole Kerns, 28, shot multiple times. Kerns was pronounced dead on the scene.

Public safety officials say witnesses claim there was an altercation between the victim and another man before the shooting.

UPDATE: Following a warrant for his arrest, Corey Rall, 25, turned himself in to police on December 4, 2023.



He faces a charge of Criminal Homicide and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

