Arrest made in deadly Chester shooting

SLED says it made an arrest in a deadly shooting in Chester.

John Lowery, 31, is accused of killing Darion Jones on July 23 at a home on Saluda Street.

Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton spoke to our partners at CN2 in the days following the violence.

He said it was the city’s third deadly shooting this year.

The police chief says his department is working to build trust, so the community knows they can talk with officers.

