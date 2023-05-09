Arrest made in deadly December crash

May 9—A Brunswick woman accused of causing a fatal crash in December 2022 was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide.

The victim's mother said the arrest brings justice one step closer to fruition for her daughter.

Tabitha Khystal Bucher, 36, of Brunswick, was booked into Glynn County Detention Center on Thursday on a charge of homicide by vehicle, according to Glynn County jail records. Her arrest stems from a Dec. 14 head-on collision in which Bucher was allegedly driving erratically in her Volkswagen Jetta at around 9 p.m. on Ga. 32 near where it and Ga. 99 split in western Glynn County, a police report said.

The report said she sped up, crossed the center line and collided with a Honda Civic driven by Allie Mason of Hortense, killing Mason. Mason was 20.

The report listed speeding and "other" as significant causes of the crash. The report indicated that the driver was not tested at the scene for impairment before being transported to a hospital for treatment, The News reported in December. The report also listed Bucher as being "at fault" in the crash.

Mason's mother, Sherry Mason, said the arrest is a step in the right direction to find closure for her family and justice for her daughter, but the emotional wounds of losing Allie will never fully heal.

"We're glad that something is being done to bring justice for Allie and that she (Bucher) is not on the streets to do this again," Sherry Mason said.

She questioned in March why it was taking months to make an arrest in the case. Sherry Mason believed the Georgia State Patrol had all the evidence it needed in the police report of the crash.

"Our daughter was innocent in all of this," Sherry Mason said.

She said Allie was a sophomore at College of Coastal Georgia and was working hard to earn her degree.

"She wanted to be independent and do her own thing," Sherry Mason said.

She said her daughter had recently been feted for her work at Reeds Jewelers and was working hard to put herself through college.

"She was on her way to achieving her dreams," Sherry Mason said.

She said she and her family will pay close attention to Bucher's case as it works through Glynn County Superior Court.

Bucher is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.