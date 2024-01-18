Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Gates

A Rochester man has been charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on Buffalo Road in Gates on New Year's Eve, Gates police announced on Wednesday.

Michael Brodman, 52, of Rochester was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, a felony, in connection with the Dec. 31, 2023 death of Jose Rivera, 32, of Rochester, said Gates Police Chief Robert Long.

Brodman is accused of driving west on the 900 block of Buffalo Road around 6:15 p.m. and hitting Rivera, a pedestrian, Long said. Brodman is accused of fleeing the scene without reporting the crash. Rivera died at the scene, Long said.

Brodman was arraigned Wednesday in Gates Town Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 property bond or $150,000 partially secured bond, he said.

Additional charges are pending once the case is reviewed by a Monroe County grand jury.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Michael Brodman charged in crash that killed Jose Rivera in Gates NY