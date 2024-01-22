Arrest made in deadly January shooting in downtown Orlando garage

Orlando police on Monday arrested a man they said is responsible for a fatal shooting earlier this month in a downtown parking garage.

Aaron Willis, 36, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Jan. 7 incident that took the life of Terry Rivers, 35. At 2:13 a.m. that morning, police found Rivers’ car crashed into a building on 20 N. Orange Ave., across the street from the parking garage where he is believed to have been shot.

Rivers was in the driver’s seat and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“As we strive to make Orlando safe for everyone, senseless acts of violence like the murder of Terry Shawn Rivers will not be tolerated in our city. Our Homicide Detectives have worked tirelessly to solve this murder,” Orlando Police Department Chief Eric Smith said in a statement. “I want to commend all the members of the Orlando Police Department who worked on this case and thank the entire community for their assistance.”

No other details about the shooting, including what led to it, have been released, and court records were not available as of Monday afternoon.

Willis was booked in the Orange County Jail without bond while he awaits his first court appearance.