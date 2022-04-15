Arrest made in deadly shooting of father at an ATM in East Point

Police have made an arrest nearly four months after a father was shot and killed while at an ATM in East Point.

Juan Lopez was at a standalone Wells Fargo ATM on East Point St. at 6:30 p.m. on November 26 when he was shot.

East Point police have now arrested 49-year-old Shane Knight and charged him with Lopez’s murder.

Police say Knight is one of a group of men who pulled up near the ATM and shot Lopez before speeding away in a silver car with something dragging on the ground.

Almost a month after the shooting, police released surveillance photos that showed one of the suspects in the parking lot of a nearby Waffle House. It’s unclear if Knight is the suspect shown in those photos.

Investigators say they are still working to identify the other men in the car during the murder.

Anyone with information on who else may have been involved should contact East Point police.

