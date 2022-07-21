Arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach filling up tires at gas station

Gwinnett County police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip earlier this month.

Brad Coleman was gunned down at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners on July 9 during an attempted carjacking.

Police announced Thursday that they arrested David Jarrad Booker.

According to police, Coleman was attempting to put air in his tire on the passenger side of his vehicle when a car with three suspects inside backed into a parking space next to him.

Police said two of the suspects got out of the car and started a fight, while the other suspect jumped into the driver’s side to steal the vehicle.

Coleman was shot as he tried to stop the suspect from taking his vehicle. He died on the scene, according to police.

The news of Booker’s arrest comes just days after Brad Coleman’s mother made this emotional plea for justice at a candlelight vigil.

“The people who did this to him. We pray to God, and we believe that the God we serve that they will be brought to justice, and they will pay!” Coleman’s mother said at his candlelight vigil.

Coleman was a former football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School and father who was working to launch his own clothing line.

His family and friends said he was loved.

“They probably could’ve asked for something, and he probably would’ve given it to him, that’s what they don’t understand,” Coleman’s cousin Don Expose said. “He was a pillar. The void is going to be very, very hard to fill, but I can guarantee he is up there smiling down on us,” Expose said.

