Arrest made in deadly shooting of Massachusetts man in Maine

A man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Worcester man in Lewiston, Maine Sunday afternoon.

John Paquin, 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 30 Howe St. shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Maine State Police said. Paquin was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Mark John Sinclair, 28, of Lewiston, was arrested early Monday on an active warrant for domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief and violation of bail. He was charged with murder Monday afternoon after Paquin’s death was ruled a homicide, State Police said.

Sinclair is being held without bail. He is expectedt to be arraigned later this week in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

