Arrest made in deadly shooting near Gastonia nightclub

A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged in a deadly shooting that happened on March 21 near a Gastonia nightclub.

Anthony Dashonn Guin was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Tyceria Larell Alexander, of Gastonia.

He is being held in jail under no bond.

Alexander was found in the road on 12th Avenue next to Remedies Restaurant and Nightclub. He died at the scene.

Alexander was walking to a job interview at Wendy’s when he was shot, family members told Channel 9.

There have been other acts of violence associated with the nightclub.

On Nov. 12, 2020, six people, including two police officers, were shot at the Gastonia nightclub.

