Arrest made in deadly shooting at Rochester intersection

A Rochester man is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting at the intersection of North Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday.

According to police, two Rochester men, Vernel Rose, 31, and Eric Leslie, 36, were engaged in a conversation on Saturday morning when Leslie drew a handgun and shot Rose in the head.

Following the shooting, Leslie allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. Later on Saturday, police said officers identified a vehicle believed to be linked to the shooting and took Leslie into custody. Inside the vehicle, police said they found a loaded .380 handgun, a loaded 9mm handgun, and a significant quantity of suspected cocaine, along with packaging materials.

Leslie was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Eric Leslie charged in death of Vernel Rose in Rochester NY