Arrest made in deadly shooting in Rochester's East End bar district

A man was arrested this week for shooting a man to death in Rochester's East End bar district in January. Rochester police said they believe the fatal shooting followed an argument over a deadly drive-by shooting, a triple homicide, outside the Boys & Girls Club in 2015.

Gregory Oneal, 23, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, in connection with the Jan. 21 shooting death of Michael Mathis, 25, of Gates, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Mathis was acquitted of murder in the drive-by mass shooting at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester in August 2015.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Oneal on Tuesday as he left a hotel in Henrietta. He was taken into custody without incident, Umbrino said.

Oneal is accused of shooting Mathis multiple times as the pair argued about the triple homicide in a parking lot on the corner of East Avenue and North Union Street around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 21, Umbrino said. Officers on patrol about a block away heard the shots and ran toward the gunfire. The found Mathis in the parking lot.

Mathis was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Umbrino said.

Mathis was one of three men charged in connection to the mass shooting at the Boys and Girls Club in 2015 that killed three young men and injured three others. In June 2016, Johnny Blackshell Jr. was convicted of an eight-count felony indictment, including three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the shooting.

A third man, Jalen Everett, had been convicted of second-degree murder in 2016, but that verdict was set aside after allegations of juror misconduct. He was acquitted of all charges after a 2017 re-trial and was fatally shot while in a car on Magee Avenue in 2019.

An indictment charging Oneal with the three felonies connected to Mathis' death was unsealed Wednesday afternoon in Monroe County Court. He was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 13.

