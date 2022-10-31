Arrest made in deadly shooting on South Willow Street in Manchester

Oct. 30—Ryan Connors was driving home Saturday afternoon after running errands on South Willow Street in Manchester when he saw a commotion and heard about a shooting in the roadway.

As several people ran past his car trying to redirect traffic, he grabbed the combat medical kit he keeps in his car to see if he could help. Witnesses told him it looked like road rage, and the gunman had driven off.

The shooting took place just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kaye Street near the Mall of New Hampshire.

"I had my kit open and I was ready to use it to see if there was anything I could do to stop the bleeding or anything," Connors said. "I just knew at that point he was gone. I was on my knees next to him and I realized there was nothing more I could do."

The victim, Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

About 12 hours later, police arrested Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder.

Connors, who lives in Manchester, said there was a lot of traffic. He did not see or hear the shooting.

"People had mentioned that the shooter had driven off," he said. "Someone said they got the license plate. There were quite a few witnesses to the actual shooting."

The busy section of street near the Mall of New Hampshire and Interstate 293 was closed for hours as police and other agencies investigated. The scene eventually cleared early Sunday morning.

Multiple witnesses reported to police around 3:24 p.m. that a person had been shot in the roadway, according to a news release from the New Hampshire attorney general. Police closed the entire stretch of South Willow Street, causing traffic to back up significantly. A tent was erected over Cardakovic's body as police investigated.

The charges against Harris are for "(1) knowingly causing the death of (Cardakovic) by shooting him with a firearm; and alternatively, for (2) recklessly causing the death of Cardakovic under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, to wit, Harris shot Cardakovic with a firearm," the release reads.

Harris, who graduated from West High School in 2019 where he played on the varsity football team, according to Facebook, will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court, but a date has not been scheduled.

Adam Woods, assistant attorney general, said he could not comment on the motive. He said more would likely come out when Harris is arraigned.

Cardakovic owned and operated his own tractor-trailer truck to support his family. He had a wife and three kids.

He had just picked up his truck without a trailer on it in Hooksett from a mechanic and was dropping it off in Manchester, said Irhad Kapidzija, owner of Aqida Trans LLC. The two had worked together for years and knew each other personally.

"He is the best guy you could meet," he said of Cardakovic. "I don't understand how it could get to something like this."

Cardakovic's son and nephew were in the cab of the truck when the shooting took place.

Kapidzija thinks there had to be a significant amount of "provocation from that other vehicle" for Cardakovic to get out of his truck. Kapidzija heard the car was fully stopped.

"I'm sure even though he got out of his truck he would not do any harm," Kapidzija said. "I'm sure he just got out of his truck to see what was going on."

Kapidzija said Cardakovic worked hard to support his family. Sometimes a group of guys would go fishing together and Cardakovic would often be on the sidelines watching his son play soccer. He liked to take photos.

"He was a normal, good guy," Kapidzija said. "This is just unimaginable for something like this to happen. I am so sad about what happened to him. I am so sad for his family."

He plans to support the Cardakovic family as much as he can. As of Sunday night, a GoFundMe has raised almost $50,000 for the family.

"I am speechless for a loss of life, so senselessly like that over a traffic argument or road rage," he said.

According to Facebook, Cardakovic was from Bosnia.

On Sunday morning, Connors said he's relieved that the police caught Harris.

He feels bad for those who witnessed the shooting.

"My thoughts are with the man's family, whether it was road rage or what, I assume he wasn't threatening somebody else, so there is no need for that kind of senseless violence," he said.

https://gofund.me/64750ce9