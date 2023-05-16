Arrest made after death of bald eagle in Mount Pleasant Township

Police in Washington County arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a bald eagle.

The eagle was found on Friday on Water Dam Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

RELATED >>> Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating dead bald eagle in Mount Pleasant Township

A white SUV was seen in the area.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said they were able to find the suspect thanks to the agency’s “operation game thief” program.

The suspect reportedly admitted to the crime. Their identity has not been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Lost dog shot, killed by Ambridge police officer City of Pittsburgh preparing for asylum seekers to arrive Body found along shoreline of Neville Chemical Company identified as man missing since March VIDEO: Aaron Donald working to break stigma on mental health, sharing message with local kids DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts