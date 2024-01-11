Arrest made in death of New Castle toddler

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An arrest has been made in the death of a New Castle toddler.

Iris Alfera died at UPMC Children’s Hospital after an incident that happened on the 400 block of Electric Street in New Castle at 2:06 p.m. on June 25, 2023.

>> Family of New Castle toddler who died hold vigil, look for answers

The 18-month-old died on June 29. Family members say she died of child abuse.

>> Family of New Castle toddler who died still looking for answers, holds event to raise awareness

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann learned there has been an arrest in the case. She’ll have the latest as she learns it starting on Channel 11 News at Noon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots to split after 24 seasons: ESPN, NFL Network 11 Investigates: New county executive travels to Florida, but gives taxpayers a break Local teenager ends up in medically induced coma after UTI went untreated VIDEO: Duquesne mother charged with homicide in death of 3-month-old son DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories

  • The World Cruise on TikTok is an unintentional online reality show

    “New characters unlocked on the nine month Ultimate World Cruise TikTok channel!” says an older man as pink letters fly across the screen to form a kooky subtitle. Mike and Nancy are empty nesters whose TikTok videos look like they were edited on software from the early 2000s. No, we’re not aboard the nine-month worldwide voyage on Royal Caribbean – but like millions of people on the internet, we’re watching intently as the world cruise becomes an accidental online reality show.

  • 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging and feature upgrades

    The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.

  • Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and replacing them with gas-powered vehicles

    Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and using some of the proceeds to buy gas-powered vehicles. The company cited demand concerns and higher expenses linked to EV repairs for the decision.

  • ‘Teach’ your dog to ‘play’ this ‘piano’

    Let's be honest, you've not been doing enough to support your dog's musical career up until this point, have you.

  • Stock market news today: US stocks slide as inflation jumps more than expected

    Stocks fell into negative territory after the latest inflation report showed prices increases aren't falling as quickly as expected.

  • NBA Paris Game 2024: How to watch, time, channel and more

    This week, the Nets and the Cavaliers say bonjour to Paris!

  • Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and replacing them with gas cars

    Hertz is selling off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, which is predominantly made up of Teslas, and will buy gas cars with some of the money it makes from the sales. The company cited lower demand for EVs and higher-than-expected repair costs as reasons for the decision. Hertz told shareholders that it believes it will be able to make up that loss in the coming years.

  • Inflation increases more than expected in December

    The December Consumer Price Index report will put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.

  • Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' tech now works with employee badges

    Amazon's computer vision and sensor-powered Just Walk Out retail technology, which allows customers to shop at stores and then skip the cashier line when it's time to check out, is now expanding to corporate domains with support for employee badges as the payment mechanism. The retail giant announced today the launch of "badge pay," a new option that will initially bring Just Walk Out technology to a hospital setting. With the launch, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff will be able to grab food and beverages from their hospital's Just Walk Out store by scanning their employee badges.

  • Refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at $29,685, a small increase for new looks

    The refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at $29,685, the lower trims seeing a small increase, prices rising on upper trims due to improved standard tech.

  • State-backed hackers are exploiting new Ivanti VPN zero-days — but no patches yet

    U.S. software giant Ivanti has confirmed that hackers are exploiting two critical-rated vulnerabilities affecting its widely-used corporate VPN appliance, but said that patches won’t be available until the end of the month. Ivanti said the two vulnerabilities — tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 — were found in its Ivanti Connect Secure software. Formerly known as Pulse Connect Secure, this is a remote access VPN solution that enables remote and mobile users to access corporate resources over the internet.

  • Whispp brings electronic larynx voice boxes into this millennium

    Having a voice is important - figuratively and literally - and not being able to speak is a major impediment to communication. Whispp is working to change the game for individuals with speech disorders and voice disabilities, bringing voice boxes into the current millennium with its groundbreaking AI-powered assistive speech and phone-calling app. At CES 2024, the company launched its newest phone-calling feature that converts whispered and vocal cord-impaired speech into a user’s natural voice in real time.

  • Attorney: Mikey Williams chose to transfer because Memphis did not make his return 'a priority'

    Memphis had not granted Mikey Williams permission to play for the Tigers even after the resolution of his criminal case in November.

  • Best used trucks to buy in 2024

    The Ford F-Series is the best-selling new vehicle, and the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used vehicle overall, closely followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.

  • Microsoft expands EU data localization efforts to cover system logs

    Microsoft has ticked off the second phase of its rollout of a data localization offering in the European Union. The latest deployment to the "EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud", as it brands the infrastructure, kicked off in at the start of last year. Microsoft had said it expected the second phase of the rollout to be completed at the end of 2023 so it's keeping roughly to schedule.

  • Returnmates, now Sway, bags $19.5M Series A to manage e-commerce returns

    Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.

  • 2024 CES Mega Gallery: Honda concepts, a VinFast truck and flying cars galore

    Our 2024 mega gallery for CES where we show you all the automotive reveals from the Las Vegas tech show.

  • Google Cloud rolls out new gen AI products for retailers

    Google wants to inject a little generative AI into retail. To coincide with the National Retailer Association's annual conference in NYC, Google Cloud today unveiled new gen AI products designed to help retailers personalize their online shopping experiences and streamline their back-office operations. One of Google Cloud's new products, Conversational Commerce Solution, lets retailers embed gen AI-powered agents on their websites and mobile apps -- sort of like a brand-specific ChatGPT.

  • This 'durable' snow scraper-brush combo is 45% off (that's just $12), today only

    Are you ready for the next winter storm?

  • Finn raises $109M on a $658M valuation, taking its car subscription platform up another gear

    Finn, a startup based out of Munich that operates a platform for new car subscriptions -- an alternative to buying or leasing for those who want to drive new vehicles -- has raised a sizable round of growth funding, money it plans to use to expand its tech and reach, with a move into more electric vehicles and cloud-based tools to manage its services. The company, which currently manages 25,000 subscriptions in Germany and the U.S., has raised €100 million ($109-110 million), a Series C that values the company at €600 million post-money ($658 million at current rates). Planet First Partners, a European growth equity firm that says it focuses on sustainability, is leading the round.