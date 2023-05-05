Arrest made in death of Fort Smith store clerk

An arrest of a 15-year-old boy has been made in the deadly shooting of a Fort Smith convenience store clerk.

Police Chief Danny Baker called a Friday news conference and announced the arrest had been made.

The suspect is Kemual Mark Andrew Stuki. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility, but he will face charges as an adult due to the nature of the crime, Baker told reporters.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker announces an arrest in the death of store clerk Chanell Moore

A police tactical team in Fort Smith Thursday afternoon made the arrest of the teen on a charge of robbery in the first degree from December of a Barling store. During the arrest, evidence was found in connection with the death of Chanell Moore.

Moore, 26, was shot and killed at 9017 Rogers Ave at Doug's Eastside Convenience Store, Friday, March 24.

A video camera caught this image of the person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a store clerk Friday night in Fort Smith at Doug's Eastside Convenience Store.

Check swtimes.com for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arrest made of Fort Smith boy in death of store clerk