Update: Arrest made in death of infant after dog attack in Martinez

The great-grandmother of a 7-month-old infant who died Tuesday after being attacked by a dog at a home in Martinez was arrested today for second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies responded to a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive rented by 56-year-old Migdelia Guadalupe to find Columbia County Fire and Rescue already rendering aid to her great-grandchild, Serenity. Guadalupe, who had also been attacked by the dog, had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds on her arm and the infant also had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds and was not breathing.

Previously: Report: Infant had multiple lacerations, punctures after dog attack in Martinez home

While first responders performed CPR on the infant, both great-grandmother and infant were transported to the hospital for treatment, Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins confirmed the child's death at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Guadalupe was released from the hospital and arrested and is being held without bond. Authorities said additional details that led to these charges will not be released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Arrest made in death of Martinez infant attacked by dog