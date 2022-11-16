Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County

An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month.

Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.

Detello was found in Lawrence County Nov. 3 by a passerby who stopped to assist when he thought Detello was having issues with a vehicle tire. The passerby then observed that Detello was unresponsive, called 911 and gave him CPR.

According state police, Detello’s cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation and was ruled a homicide.

Through their investigation, police determined the alleged homicide took place in Jackson Township, Mercer County.

Henry was taken to the Franklin County Jail in Ohio and is awaiting extradition to Mercer County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

