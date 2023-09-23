Arrest made in death of man found floating in Intracoastal near Blue Heron Bridge

RIVIERA BEACH — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a man whose body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway near Phil Foster Park on Friday.

Papaver Dubois, 84, was arrested and taken to jail early Saturday on charges of second-degree murder and firing a weapon into a dwelling or vehicle in connection with the death.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that detectives concluded Dubois “was the aggressor” in a shooting incident with the victim, whose name has not been released.

Deputies said the man was found floating about 3 p.m. Friday in the Intracoastal near a boat filled with people north of Phil Foster Park, which is located on the east side of the Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach. Dubois, whose resident was listed as "at large" in jail records, was being held without bond Saturday in the Palm Beach County Jail.

