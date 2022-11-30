Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico.

Those pleas may have been answered as reports circulate that Daejhanae Jackson has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Prior to the arrest, the local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, said, “We are doing everything that needs to be done, like putting out an Interpol alert and asking for the person to be sent to the U.S. It’s about two Americans: the victim and the person who did wrong.”

Interpol agents arrested Jackson on the night of Nov. 28 in response to a Control Judge issuing an arrest warrant against her for the crime of femicide, as reported by MetrópoliMx.

Justice for Shanquella And Her Family

Robinson’s life was taken on Oct. 29 during what was supposed to be a friends trip in Cabo. Since then, leaked videos circulating the internet show a defenseless Robinson being attacked by Jackson less than 24 hours before she was pronounced dead.

Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, was interviewed by ABC News last Wednesday. In the interview, she shares:

“I would like for each of them to be sent back to Mexico,” Robinson told ABC News. “Their plan was to come back here thinking they wouldn’t be prosecuted. She was kind, and I want them to remember that for the rest of their lives. We’re going to carry on her work.”

Robinson’s family may finally find some relief in knowing action is being taken by both the US and Mexico.

The Latest

Jackson was placed in federal custody where she awaits the beginning of her extradition process to Mexico.

TN is following the story closely and will continue to report the latest updates as more details become available.

