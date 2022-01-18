Arrest made in December shooting death of aspiring Columbus rapper 'Kam Nutty'

Kameron Guishard, 20, an aspiring rapper known as "Kam Nutty," was fatally shot Dec. 10 on Columbus' Northeast Side. On Friday, Laquan Stewart, 19, of the South Side, was arrested by Columbus police and charged with murder in connection with Guishard's death.

Columbus police have arrested a South Side teenager in connection with the December shooting death of an aspiring rapper.

Laquan Stewart, 19, of the South Side, was arrested by a Columbus police SWAT team on Friday and have charged him with murder in connection with the Dec. 10 homicide of 20-year-old Kameron Guishard, police said.

Previous coverage: Columbus police flyer identifies 20-year-old victim of one of two Friday night homicides

Around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 10, police were called about a shooting on the 2300 block of Century Drive, between Minnesota and Myrtle avenues, on the city's Northeast Side. Responding officers found Guishard critically wounded, and provided him aid until medics arrived.

Guishard was rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Stewart is currently being held in the Franklin County jail on a $3 million bond.

Guishard was an aspiring rapper known as "Kam Nutty," who had a growing following in the Greater Columbus area. He was among at lone of several aspiring rappers who were killed in 2021.

Three days before Guishard was killed, Charles Wade, 22, was shot and killed, as well as his girlfriend's two children — 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal and 9-year-old Demetrius Wall'neal — inside a parked car outside a Southeast Side apartment. The three were apparently preparing to leave the apartment complex to meet the children's mother at a restaurant.

Wade was an aspiring rapper and Columbus police have said the triple homicide was a "targeted assassination" by at least two suspects. No arrests have been made in that case.

Remembering an artist: Up-and-coming rapper Boog the Bandit shot on Columbus' East Side, dies at hospital

On May 20, 26-year-old Courtney Bruce, otherwise known as "Boog the Bandit," was shot and killed during what has been described as a robbery attempt on the city's East Side.

Police have arrested three people in connection with Bruce's death: 22-year-old Kyson Murphy, 23-year-old Jumada Williams and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Story continues

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Arrest made in December shooting death of aspiring rapper 'Kam Nutty'