Arrest made in December slaying in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the homicide late last year of his 33-year-old roommate, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jerome Marshall Jr. was arrested on charges including first-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence: capital felony following the death of his roommate, Jamie Peterson, 33, according to officials and the St. Lucie County Jail website.

St. Lucie sheriff’s deputies about 9:40 a.m. Dec. 23, went to a home in the 180 block of Southeast Soneto Court after Marshall returned home and found Peterson dead.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's officials Dec. 23, 2023, went to a home in the 180 block of Southeast Soneto Court after a roommate came home and found a 32-year-old man dead. Investigators determined the death was a homicide. The home shown here Jan. 2, 2024.

In a video posted to social media Tuesday, Detective Anthony Scuoppo said Peterson was dead from a gunshot wound.

“This is the one person responsible,” Scuoppo said. “He did provide a confession.”

Scuoppo declined to say how Marshall was found or discuss a motive.

Investigators did not provide information regarding evidence allegedly linking Marshall to the case or describe how he was developed as a suspect.

In the video, Sheriff Keith Pearson said thousands of hours went into the case and Marshall was taken into custody in Martin County.

“These incidents are always sad,” Pearson said. “There’s never a happy ending.”

Pearson and sheriff’s spokesperson Tonya Woodworth did not return messages Wednesday regarding the case. They have not returned messages left regarding a variety of other topics in recent weeks.

Records show Marshall was arrested at his listed address in the 500 block of Southeast Delaware Avenue in Stuart.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Arrest made in SE Soneto Court homicide in St. Lucie County