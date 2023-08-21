Arrest made in double homicide in Dillingham

Aug. 21—Update, 12:15 p.m. Monday: Alaska State Troopers said that 31-year-old Dillingham resident Joshua Wahl was arrested late Sunday in the fatal shootings of two Dillingham residents identified as 32-year-old Jennifer Gardiner and 31-year-old Timothy Evans.

Wahl was arrested Sunday at 9 p.m. and is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder, troopers said.

Original story:

Alaska State Troopers said Sunday they're investigating two deaths in Dillingham as a double homicide.

According to a summary posted by troopers online, Dillingham police received a call Saturday morning from a local resident about the discovery of two adult bodies inside a residence near the airport. Police and troopers responded to the call and determined that the deaths were suspicious, the report said. The case is now being handled by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, troopers wrote.

The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Anchorage for autopsy, troopers said.

Troopers asked anyone with information about the incident to call (907) 352-5401 or submit tips anonymously at dps.alaska.gov/tips.