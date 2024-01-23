Arrest made in Downtown Colorado Springs shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in November 2023 near Downtown Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Ontony Hatcher of Colorado Springs was arrested on Jan. 22 in connection to a shooting that occurred late on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One person shot east of downtown Colorado Springs

Officers originally responded to the 700 block of East Platte Avenue, east of Wahsatch Avenue, around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 6 on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from two gunshot wounds, and the person was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

On Jan. 22, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Hatcher in connection to the shooting. Hatcher was charged with First Degree Assault and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. At the time the warrant was issued, Hatcher was already incarcerated in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for unrelated charges.

