Arrest made in downtown Joplin stabbing

Sep. 1—A 36-year-old suspect is being held without bond on charges that he stabbed a man Friday morning in downtown Joplin.

Jeremiah M. Partridge, of Joplin, appeared Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action related to the stabbing of 35-year-old Jesse James Allen.

Police responded at 10:12 a.m. Friday to a report of a stabbing outside the Downtown Corner Mart at Fourth Street and Byers Avenue and located the victim sitting on some steps of a residence a short distance away in the 300 block of South Connor Avenue.

Allen was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with cuts to his side and arm. Police Capt. Will Davis said his injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

Davis said Allen apparently was leaving the convenience store on a bicycle when Partridge attacked him with a knife. The victim then fled on foot to the location where he was found by police. The suspect was stopped and apprehended coming out of the Downtown Corner Mart after the incident, Davis said.