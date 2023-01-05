Arrest made in downtown Terre Haute vandalism

Jan. 4—Police have arrested an Arkansas man in connection with the destruction of property in downtown Terre Haute on Dec. 31.

Investigators, supplied with video by Indiana State University Police and downtown businesses, identified and on Wednesday arrested Robert Dean Woods.

Police say Woods was in the area doing contract work for a cable company. He faces charges of two counts of arson as a Level 6 felony and four counts of criminal mischief to utilities, also as a Level 6 felony, said Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen.

About 5:48 a.m. on Dec. 31, police were sent to 750 Cherry Street in reference to a possible fire in a trash can.

Upon arrival, they observed a trash can had been on fire, multiple utility covers were removed and wires were cut, electrical boxes and meters were damaged, and a dumpster had been set on fire.

The damage extended from Eighth and Cherry Streets north to Larry Bird Avenue between Seventh and Eight streets.

Multiple utility companies and the street department were called out to repair the damage.

Working with the ISU Police and local businesses, police released a video of a person of interest carrying two shovels that were used to remove utility covers. The male observed in the video was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots.