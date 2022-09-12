Arrest made in drive-by shooting at McAlester park

Sep. 12—A Krebs man was arrested and charged in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred at a McAlester park last week that injured one person.

Jalen Tyriek Green, 26, is charged with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Pittsburg County Jail records show Green was being held Monday on a $100,000 bond.

McAlester police are investigating a Wednesday drive-by shooting that left one person injured.

McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod told the News-Capital officers were called to the area of Leadership Park, also known as B Street Park, at North B Street and West Jefferson Avenue, Sept. 7 following a report of gunshots.

"When officers arrived on scene, there was basically nobody there," Hearod told the News-Capital. "Shortly after, an individual appeared at the emergency room."

The police chief said the person had a non-life-threatening injury and was treated and released from the McAlester Regional Health Center.

An affidavit filed in the case states a witness said there was an argument at the park that turned into a fight before the shooting started and the people involved left the area.

On Sept. 8, investigators wrote they spoke with a man that was at the park when the shooting occurred who said he was playing basketball at the park when Green and another person showed up and started fighting with another person at the park, the affidavit states.

According to the report, the witness said Green went to a vehicle and pulled up and started shooting at the crowd before leaving.

The shooting victim told officers that he was playing basketball when the fight began between Green and another person at the park with Green leaving the park and driving around the block before opening fire at the group from the vehicle before stopping and firing more shots from outside the vehicle, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states the shooting victim realized he was shot and drove himself to the emergency room at the McAlester Regional Health Center.

Investigators wrote in their report that Green surrendered himself to police on Sept. 8 with investigators stating in the report the vehicle he was in had several bullet holes in it.

Green told investigators that he showed up to the park and that he had "some old problems with some guys at the park and he was going to settle it," the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Green said he did get into an argument with a man at the park that turned into a fight when "someone started shooting, so he ran to his vehicle and drove away."

