Arrest made in drive-by shooting on SR-167 in Kent
Washington State Patrol announced Thursday that it arrested a 23-year-old Renton man in connection with a drive-by shooting on State Route 167 in Kent on May 18.
The man was arrested just after 10 a.m. Thursday and booked into the King County Jail for second-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
According to WSP, troopers were called to the shooting on northbound SR-167 south of Interstate 405 in Kent just after 2 a.m. on May 18.
When they arrived, they found a car on the right shoulder that had at least four bullet holes.
The driver of the car was not hit.
