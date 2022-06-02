Arrest made in drive-by shooting on SR-167 in Kent

Washington State Patrol announced Thursday that it arrested a 23-year-old Renton man in connection with a drive-by shooting on State Route 167 in Kent on May 18.

The man was arrested just after 10 a.m. Thursday and booked into the King County Jail for second-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

According to WSP, troopers were called to the shooting on northbound SR-167 south of Interstate 405 in Kent just after 2 a.m. on May 18.

When they arrived, they found a car on the right shoulder that had at least four bullet holes.

The driver of the car was not hit.

