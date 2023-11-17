Arrest made in DUI crash involving a school bus in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police say a woman who was driving under the influence crashed into two vehicles on Nov. 15.

According to police, at around 3:10 p.m., 59-year-old Phyllis Poole of James City County pulled into a residential driveway in the 200 block of Jolly Pond Rd, where she struck a parked vehicle, causing the car to hit a utility pole. After this, Poole rapidly reversed out of the driveway and collided with a school bus transporting children from Lois Horsnby Middle School, totaling her vehicle.

Seven of the students on the bus were evaluated by medics on the scene – none required hospitalization. Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools officials responded quickly to ensure the safe transfer of students.

Poole was observed exhibiting behavior consistent with driving under the influence and refused to cooperate with the police. Officers then arrested Poole on suspicion of DUI. After being taken to Riverside Doctors’ Hospital, she was transferred to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Poole is charged with driving under the influence and destruction of property.

